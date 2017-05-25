Celine Dion premieres new "Beauty and the Beast" song in Vegas show

Denise Truscello/WireImageCeline Dion was the "Belle" of the ball Wednesday night in Las Vegas when, for the first time in concert, she sang "How Does a Moment Last Forever," the song she recorded for the live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Wearing a yellow dress similar to the one Belle wears in the movie, Celine introduced the song by saying that the 1991 animated movie's title theme, which she recorded with Peabo Bryson, was "one of the biggest moments of my show business career."

When she was asked to do a new song for this year's live-action remake starring Emma Watson, Celine said, "If you put yourself in my shoes, I could not refuse." She then performed the song, backed by a video screen showing scenes from the movie.

You can see Celine singing the song in video posted on her Facebook page.

