Listen now: Sia debuts powerful song “To Be Human” off "Wonder Woman" soundtrack

Thursday
May252017
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Adult Contemporary, CHR, Hot AC, Lite AC
Sia proves she’s the superhero of soundtracks with her new song, “To Be Human,” from Wonder Woman.
The song, a duet with British R&B singer Labrinth, seems to reflect the film’s core relationship between Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. The lyrics express a love that can conquer all odds.
“To be human is to love/Even when it gets too much/I’m not ready to give up,” Sia belts on the chorus.
“To Be Human” is the only non-instrumental song on the soundtrack, which which includes the film’s original score written by Rupert Gregson-Williams.
The soundtrack comes out June 2, the same day Wonder Woman hits theaters.
