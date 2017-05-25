Listen now: Sia debuts powerful song “To Be Human” off "Wonder Woman" soundtrack

ABC/Fred LeeSia proves she’s the superhero of soundtracks with her new song, “To Be Human,” from Wonder Woman.



The song, a duet with British R&B singer Labrinth, seems to reflect the film’s core relationship between Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. The lyrics express a love that can conquer all odds.



“To be human is to love/Even when it gets too much/I’m not ready to give up,” Sia belts on the chorus.



“To Be Human” is the only non-instrumental song on the soundtrack, which which includes the film’s original score written by Rupert Gregson-Williams.



The soundtrack comes out June 2, the same day Wonder Woman hits theaters.

