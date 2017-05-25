Meghan Trainor Scores Another #1...but not for herself 

Meghan joined Lauren at Nashville's Sutler Saloon Wednesday night to celebrate the accomplishment at a party where guests were issued their own onesies at the door. She told the crowd how, after she, Lauren and co-writer Jesse Frasure wrote "Road Less Traveled" they were so happy they "danced around...for about a half an hour."

"We were so happy and so proud of the message and how beautiful it sounded...we loved the song so much," Meghan said. "I'm so glad it finally made it to number one."

"Road Less Traveled" is an empowerment anthem about loving yourself and not letting anyone else define you or keep you from doing you. The chorus goes: "If you trust your rebel heart, ride it into battle/Don't be afraid, take the road less traveled."

Meghan said, "It's so magical when you have something that actually means something and it's on the radio and we need more of that every single day."

Meghan also revealed that when she and Lauren were collaborating, she was "freakin' out" because at the time, she was completely unknown, while Lauren was a country star.

"When we first wrote together, I was taking your picture and sending it to my mom because I was so starstruck," she laughed. "I was a little creepy and I'm sorry and the truth is out!"

This is Meghan's second #1 country hit. Last year, Rascal Flatts' topped the chart with her song "I Like the Sound of That."

