Paul Simon & Stephen Colbert update "The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)" for 2017

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc.Paul Simon stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, and in a cold open segment, Colbert tried to get Simon to play Simon & Garfunkel's 1966 classic "The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)."

After Simon told Colbert, "I loathe that song," saying it was naive and "doesn't feel like two thousand seventeen," Colbert offered to perform some more contemporary lyrics.

One verse started, "Hello lamppost, nice to see ya/We might get bombed by North Korea." Another featured the lyrics: "Kellyanne Conway makes no sense/And even if Trump goes we're stuck with Mike Pence."

Later Simon returned with jazz guitarist Bill Frisell to give a debut performance of "Questions for the Angels" from 2011's So Beautiful or So What.

