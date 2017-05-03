Justin Bieber's India tour rider: Jacuzzi, helicopters ping-pong table, tanning salons and more? 

Peter YangIf Justin Bieber's trying to live down his reputation as "difficult," a leaked list of his alleged backstage demands for his upcoming tour of India won't help things.

A leaked list of demands, known as a "rider," was posted by journalist Arjun S. Ravi. It's not known whether Ravi has his hands on the actual rider, but if true, the demands are pretty spectacular, even by pop superstar standards.

For example, Justin's allegedly demanding a Jacuzzi be installed at the concert venue so he can use it before he goes onstage. He also wants a helicopter and a private jet on standby so he can visit India's sights whenever he wants to, and Rolls Royce for his exclusive use. His team must be provided with a list of local spray-tan salons, sushi places, steakhouses, bowling alleys, movie theaters, skate parks, basketball courts and recording studios.

Other rider tidbits: Justin and his team will be taking over several floors of two hotels, where chefs will prepare gourmet meals for him five times a day, with dishes re-named after his hits. A masseuse will also be on call, and Justin's personal 1,000 square foot suite must be stocked with purple carnations.

Justin is also bringing in a ping pong table, Playstation, sofas, a washing machine and refrigerator. His dressing room has to be draped in white curtains and stocked with 12 white handkerchiefs, plus packages of white undershirts, tank tops and lo-rise socks.

The Bieb's food requirements include healthy eats like raw organic honey, organic turkey, organic fruit, herbal teas, almond milk and coconut water, as well as junk food like Swedish Fish, Ritz Bitz cheese and peanut butter cracker sandwiches, Haribo Cola Gummies, white bread, mint and watermelon gum.

Notably not on the list: alcohol of any kind.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.