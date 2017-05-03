Justin Timberlake, John Legend among Best Musical Moment nominees for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Courtesy MTVTwo final categories for this weekend's MTV Movie & TV Awards have been announced, and one of them covers a topic that isn't in the show's title: music.

The category is called Best Musical Moment, and it celebrates the best use of songs and movies and TV. In order to vote, you have to use the super-popular musical.ly app to create videos using the songs from the nominated moments. If you don't want to do that, you can "like" other people's entries.

The nominees for Best Musical Moment include Justin Timberlake's #1 hit "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the movie Trolls, Ariana Grande and John Legend's duet on "Beauty and the Beast" for the Disney live-action remake of the same name, and the entire cast of Fox's Grease: Live performing "You're the One that I Want."

Other nominees include Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone singing "City of Stars" in La La Land, Auli'i Cravalho performing "How Far I'll Go" in Moana, and the cast of NBC's Hairspray Live! singing "Can't Stop the Beat."

Another newly-announced category, "Trending," focuses on viral videos. Among those nominees is Lady Gaga's Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden. You can vote for that online.



The awards will be presented Sunday May 7 on MTV, live from the Shrine Auditiorium in L.A. at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.