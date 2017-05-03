We belong together...as friends: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon talk co-parenting & putting children first

ABC/Randy HolmesNick Cannon isn't Mariah Carey's baby anymore. But that doesn't mean they still don't come together when they need to.

During the launch party Tuesday night for her new Butterfly MC Records label, the "When You Believe" singer told Entertainment Tonight that she's currently focused on being a dedicated co-parent to six-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

"We're together when it counts. We're together for the kids. And I think that's the most important thing," she said of her relationship with her ex.

Nick, who was at the special event in support of Mariah, added, "Friends at the end of the day and beyond friends, we're family, you know what I mean?"

He further explained, "I love her, I adore her, that's always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now."

Fans can catch Mimi on the road alongside Lionel Richie for their "All the Hits" tour this summer. The first show begins July 21 in Oakland, California.

