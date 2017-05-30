Ed Sheeran sets new chart record with "Shape of You" 

Atlantic RecordsEd Sheeran has set yet another record on the Billboard Hot 100: his hit "Shape of You" has just notched a record 20th week in the top five.

The song started at #1 and hasn't been out of the top five since. No other song has spent its first 20 weeks in the top five: the closest was Justin Bieber's "Sorry," which spent its first 19 weeks there. Three songs have spent their first 17 weeks in the top five: Maroon 5's "Payphone," Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling" and Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day."

But Justin Bieber shouldn't feel badly that Ed's broken his record: he's got two other songs in the top three. And let's not forget that Ed co-wrote Justin's hit "Love Yourself" -- the two are pals.

Meanwhile, in other Justin news, he recently raised eyebrows in New York's ritzy Hamptons by showing up at a winery over the holiday weekend and hugging random people.

The New York Post reports that Justin turned up with a blond girl and a security guard and "drank half a bottle of rosé." On his way out, a source tells the paper, Justin "hugged a bunch of people...like, random fans.”

According to the source, Justin told people "Hugs are better than photos."

