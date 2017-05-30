John Legend presents heartfelt video message to Manchester victim's parents

ABC/Eddy ChenJohn Legend offered a sincere tribute to the parents of Manchester victim Olivia Campbell this Monday on Good Morning Britain.

At the start of the clip, captured on ITV News' Twitter account, John tells Olivia's parents, "I have a young daughter and I can't imagine the feeling you must be going through right now to have to bury your own daughter."

John continues, "I understand that she was a fan of my music and she sang my song 'All of Me' for a talent show and that it was played at her memorial service, and I want to thank you for playing the song and let you know that I was so moved by your daughter's performance."

The Grammy and Oscar winner ended his genuine message by sending his love and condolences.

Twenty-two people were killed last week in the Manchester bombing attack during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Fifty-nine other individuals were also injured. Ariana recently announced in an open letter to fans that she is planning a benefit concert "in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

