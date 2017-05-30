"You Oughta Know" that Alanis Morissette’s "Jagged Little Pill" musical is debuting next year

Maverick RecordsHere’s something “you oughta know”: Alanis Morissette’s iconic Jagged Little Pill album is getting turned into a musical.



The stage show, which has been in the works since 2013, will debut in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. According to Entertainment Weekly, Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody is working on the story with Alanis, and Tony-winner Diana Paulus is directing.



The story will reportedly be about “a modern and multi-generational family and their complex dynamics, touching on issues of gender identity and race.”



“This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theater dream come true,” Alanis says in a statement. “The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent.”



She adds, “Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity.”



The musical will include “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand in My Pocket,” as well as other hits from Alanis’ catalog.

