Wednesday
May312017

Train frontman to sing national anthem for Game 1 of NBA Finals

Brendan WalterSince Game 1 of the NBA Finals will pit Ohio's Cleveland Cavaliers against California's Golden State Warriors, it's only fitting that a member of a San Francisco band will perform the national anthem.

Train frontman Pat Monahan will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Thursday, June 1 before the tip-off.  The performance will air live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA.

Last month, Monahan did the honors for another great Bay Area institution -- Journey -- when he inducted that band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

Train is currently out on their Play that Song tour in support of their album, a girl a bottle a boat.

DateWednesday, May 31, 2017 at 11:25AM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
