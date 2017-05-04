Every little thing he sells is magic: Sting lists NYC penthouse for $56 million

Eric Ryan AndersonIf your initial bid for Celine Dion's sprawling $38 million estate in Florida was rejected, why not put one in for Sting's New York City penthouse? It'll only cost you $56 million.

The New York Post reports that Sting and his wife Trudie Styler have listed their Manhattan pad at 15 Central Park West. The two originally paid just under $27 million for the place in 2008. The building is sometimes known one of the "world's most powerful addresses," thanks to the kind of residents it attracts.

According to the Post, the two-story penthouse is 5,400 square feet, and features three bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. One bathroom has views of Central Park from a soaking tub. There's also a chef's catering kitchen with two fridges, four ovens and three dishwashers, plus a 400-square-foot heated terrace. The monthly maintenance fee? A mere $10,852.

Sting and Trudie have already bought a replacement home in a nearby building, though the price they paid is unknown. The couple's former residence, also on Central Park West, went for $19 million in 2010.

