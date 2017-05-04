Kelly Clarkson, Members of Backstreet Boys & 'N SYNC will play the "Feud" this summer 

Donn Jones/CMAThe third season of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud returns June 11, and several episodes will feature multi-platinum music stars playing for their favorite charities.

In one episode, Kelly Clarkson and her team of friends and family will face off against comedian Amy Schumer and her team. Kelly will be playing for The Dollywood Foundation, and her team includes her sister Alyssa, her childhood friend and backup singer, Ashley, her personal assistant Tricia, and her friend Shane Tarleton, a record company executive.

In another episode, members of Boy Bands will go up against members of Girl Groups. The Boy Band team, playing for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, features Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, Nate Morris from Boyz II Men, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of 'N SYNC, and Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys.

The Girl Group team, playing for Girls, Inc., features Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips, Terry Ellis of En Vogue, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams of The Cheetah Girls, and Robin Antin, who created The Pussycat Dolls.

Each team has the chance to win up to $25,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.