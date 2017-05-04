Meghan Trainor to receive prestigious Vanguard award later this month 

Image Group LA/ABCBet you didn't know Meghan Trainor has helped to shape the future of American music. How do we know? She's getting an award for doing just that later this month.

ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, will give Meghan its Vanguard Award at the 34th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards May 18 in L.A. The award "recognizes the impact of musical genres that help shape the future of American music." Previous winners include Sara Bareilles, Walk the Moon and fun.

In a statement, an ASCAP official said, "Meghan has made incomparable strides in her career...it has always been clear that her talent would take her above and beyond the pop charts. Whether she's writing chart-topping songs for herself or someone else, we can't wait to hear what Meghan does next."

In addition to her own hits, Meghan has co-written songs for Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony and country group Rascal Flatts, among others.

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards awards will celebrate the most performed pop songs of 2016. Also at the event, Diane Warren, who's written hits for Celine Dion, Cher, LeAnn Rimes, Aerosmith, Gloria Estefan, Toni Braxton, Beyonce, Whitney Houston and countless other artists, will receive the Founders Award.

