Watch now: Ed Sheeran and Saoirse Ronan go Irish pub-hopping in “Galway Girl” video

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran found his “Galway Girl,” and it's Saoirse Ronan. The Irish actress plays the title role in Ed’s music video for the new single.



Ed shot most of the video himself to give us the feeling that we’re seeing everything from his perspective. Much like the lyrics say, Ed meets Saoirse in an Irish bar and the two spend a whirlwind night together dancing, playing darts and chugging Guinness.



We even see Ed getting a tattoo of Saoirse’s handwriting spelling out the words “Galway Grill.” Ed previously explained that Saoirse purposely spelled the title wrong as a joke.



Saoirse is no stranger to music videos. She previously starred in Hozier’s video for “Cherry Wine.”

