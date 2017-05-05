Hanson marks 20th Anniversary of debut album on Saturday: "It's like an extra special birthday party" 

ABC/Paula LoboThis might make you feel old, but it's our duty to inform you that Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Hanson's debut album Middle of Nowhere. We probably don't need to tell you which unforgettable hit is included on that album.

Yes, we're talking about "MMMBop," Hansons' first and only #1 hit. The Grammy-nominated single topped the charts in 27 countries, and was also voted the best single of 1997 by the Village Voice. It also topped critics' polls in Rolling Stone and Spin.

Hanson appeared on ABC's Good Morning America Friday to perform "MMMBop," and to reflect on the album's anniversary and the fact that 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the group itself.

"It's an important time to recognize the fact that you've been doing this that long," Isaac Hanson tells ABC Radio. "It's like an extra special birthday party!"

While Hanson continues to tour and record, Taylor Hanson tells ABC Radio, "This whole year we're kinda making it OK to look back and celebrate, [and] giving fans permission to say, 'Hey...let's be nostalgic for a second.'"

"We've been a band for 25 years, it's been 20 years since our first record," he adds. "So being on GMA and getting to kick off this year is really fun."

Hanson just released a new song called "I Was Born." Zac Hanson says that the song is universal, but it also applies to them as a group.

"It's just a very positive message," he tells ABC Radio. "It connects with our story of being young people who go, 'We're not gonna wait to get approval! We're not gonna wait 'til we're old enough to do something...we're gonna go for it!'"

And here's a Hanson fun fact: between them, the three brothers have 12 children!

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.