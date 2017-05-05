Katy Perry to unveil new album in YouTube special

Rony AlwinKaty Perry will be hosting a live, online listening session on YouTube on the eve of the release of her new album.

The Katy Perry Live Special will find Katy telling stories about her new music and breaking down the album's songs. It's just one of several new free-to-viewers, ad-support series and specials YouTube announced on Thursday.

Demi Lovato also will be previewing her upcoming album in a YouTube series, I Am: Demi Lovato, in which the singer will discuss the personal journey she went through in writing and recording her new music.

The shows are part of a slate of new projects YouTube announced Tuesday, including a twice-weekly Ellen DeGeneres show, Ellen's Show Me More Show, and a show called What the Fit? in which Kevin Hart and celebrity friends will try out difficult and sometimes ridiculous workout routines.

By the way, no word yet on the title of Katy's album or when it will be released, but speculation is that the album is titled Witness.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.