Report: "American Idol" is coming back...on ABC

FoxAmerican Idol went off the air just over a year ago, but now it's coming back...on a different network.

Variety reports that ABC has made a deal with show's production company, FremantleMedia, to revive American Idol next March. It would air on Sunday night, where ABC has struggled in recent years against other networks' football programming.

As for whether or not Ryan Seacrest would return as the host of the show, that's yet to be determined. Ryan is the new co-host of ABC's syndicated show Live with Kelly, and has relocated to New York City for that job. American Idol, however, has always originated from L.A.

What about the judges? Variety reports that Kelly Clarkson's name has been floated as one possibility. She's guest-judged the show several times and remains a shining example of American Idol's original mission: to turn unknown singers into superstars.

According to Variety, NBC initially wanted Idol, but then decided that it could hurt its own singing competition, The Voice.

American Idol was the highest-rated show on TV for eight out of its 15 seasons on Fox.

