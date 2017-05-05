Taylor Swift has been working “around the clock” on new album, source says

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteIf you’re wondering why Taylor Swift has been keeping a low profile lately, it’s for a great reason: she's reportedly been hard at work on a new album, the follow-up to 1989.



"Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months," a source tells E! News. "She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."



The source adds that Taylor, who missed this year’s Met Gala and has been largely absent from social media, has been completely focused on the new album and not much else.



“She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that's it," the insider says.



But she’s still making time to support her friends in the biz. Taylor recently broke her social media hiatus to post about HAIM’s new song, “Want You Back.”



"On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time?" she captioned the Instagram post.



That post came two months after she showed support for her pal Lorde’s new single, “Green Light.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.