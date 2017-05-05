Top
The best things in life aren't free: Tickets for Janet Jackson's tour go on sale today

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation EntertainmentToday's the day to pick up tickets for Janet Jackson's State of the World tour.    

The live event kicks off September 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA, and will make its way through North America throughout the fall.  

Janet put her tour, previously called Unbreakable, on hold last year when she became pregnant with her son, Eissa [EE-sa].  

Earlier this week, the global icon announced to fans via video that she would resume touring and changed the name of her tour, explaining, "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."  

As previously reported, Janet also confirmed that she is bringing her 4-month-old on tour with her. Her older brother, Randy Jackson, will also be on hand to help his little sister with Eissa as well. 

