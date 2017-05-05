You can now see Justin Timberlake's "Suit and Tie" at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame

Tom Munro/RCA RecordsJustin Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015, but now the chart-topping star has a whole exhibit dedicated to him there.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that the Hall asked Justin to donate some items from his 20/20 Experience World Tour to the Hall to give it more of a contemporary flavor. He responded with one of the Tom Ford custom tuxedos he wore during that period, as well as a shirt and tie.

In addition, Justin gave the museum the "JT and the Tennesee Kids" bandstand he used on the tour, as well as a concert set list, plus a pair of Air Jordan sneakers exclusively designed for him by Nike. He wore the kicks during his 2015 Legends of the Summer stadium tour with Jay Z. The items went on display Wednesday.



Hall of Fame executive director John Doyle told the paper that eventually, they'd like to add some items from Justin's early career. But, he says, "It felt right to get something recent from him to show the breadth of our members, whose careers span from the early 1900s to today.”

Hey, Hall of Fame, if you want something from Justin's earlier career, may we suggest that notorious denim outfit he wore to the 2001 American Music Awards?

