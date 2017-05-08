Get the Kleenex ready: Celine Dion to sing "My Heart Will Go On" at "Billboard" Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCIf you thought Celine Dion's performance of Queen's "Show Must Go On" at last year's Billboard Music Awards was emotional, wait 'til you see what she's going to do this year on the awards telecast.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the movie blockbuster Titanic, Celine will return to the BBMA stage to perform its chart-topping theme song, "My Heart Will Go On."

"This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” says Celine in a statement, adding, "I'm so grateful to the late [composer] James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come." She notes that the performance is a "great honor."

In a statement,the show's executive producer, Mark Bracco, says, "Twenty years later, this timeless song still resonates with a global audience of music and movie fans alike. It’s going to be a performance to remember — and there won’t be a dry eye in the house.”

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards air on ABC on May 21 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

