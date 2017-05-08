James Arthur sings in the subway in new video for "Can I Be Him" 

In his new video, James Arthur tortures himself over a girl he's longing for...until he encounters another woman to steal his heart.

In the clip for his song "Can I Be Him," James is on a subway and spots an attractive girl in a nearby seat. When she gets up to exit the subway car, he goes after her, but sees her on the platform hugging and kissing a guy who's obviously her boyfriend.

Next, there's a montage of the girl and the guy sharing all kinds of romantic moments together -- we don't know if it's real, or it's just how James imagines their relationship to be. That's cut with scenes of James alone in an empty subway car, singing in anguish.

"I heard there was someone but I know he don't deserve you," he sings. "Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories? Can I be him?"

At the end of the clip, James is again riding the subway, and he locks eyes with a different attractive women. They both smile.

"Can I Be Him" is from the British singer's album Back from the Edge, which features his smash hit "Say You Won't Let Go."

