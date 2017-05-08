Mariah Carey to perform at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June

ABC/Randy HolmesNot many artists can pronounce Azerbaijan, much less say they've headlined a concert in that country, but Mariah Carey will soon be able to. The singer will be performing at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix next month.



Mariah will play some of her biggest hits on Sunday, June 25, during the final day of the auto race in the country’s capital of Baku. The Black Eyed Peas and Nicole Scherzinger will be performing back-to-back concerts the day before.



In case you need to brush up on your geography, Azerbaijan is a country bordered by Russia, Iran, Armenia, Georgia and the Caspian Sea.

