Doobie Brothers confirm Glenn Frey's son, and Vince Gill, will play with The Eagles at Classic East/West 

Courtesy of The ClassicDon Henley first spoke about it in a radio interview a couple of weeks ago, but now it's official: Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, will indeed perform with The Eagles at this summer's Classic East and Classic West festivals.

The news was announced by The Doobie Brothers' Patrick Simmons on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday morning. He had more news to share: in addition to Deacon, country music star Vince Gill will perform with the band.

The Grammy-winning, chart-topping Gill, possessor of a distinctive high voice and crack guitar skills, is a friend of the band, having presented them with their Kennedy Center Honor last year. Gill and Deacon will share duties on the songs on which Frey sang lead, which include "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "New Kid in Town," "Lyin' Eyes" and many more.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Gill says, "In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle, but in a million years, I never would have seen this coming. It’s pretty surreal."

He added, "I turned 60 recently, and to get to be a part of this amazing legacy of songs, that’s the greatest part of all this for me."

As for 24-year-old Deacon Frey, Henley decided to tap him after seeing him perform at his father's memorial service last year.

Henley tells the Los Angeles Times, "The primary thing is I think Glenn would be good with it -- with both of these guys. I think he’d go, ‘That’s the perfect way to do this.’”

Classic East and Classic West are set to take place July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium and July 29 and 30 at Citi Field in New York.

