Ed Sheeran's "Carpool Karaoke" to air Tuesday; Ed sells out Down Under stadium dates

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran's long-awaited "Carpool Karaoke" episode will air Tuesday on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

As previously reported, Corden's show will originate from London Tuesday through Thursday next week, and we already knew that Ed's episode of the popular comedy bit would air at some point during that time, but now it's now been confirmed with a new promo.

The promo shows Ed and his guitar in the passenger seat with James, duetting on Ed's hit from a few years ago, "Sing," as well as a bit of his recent single, "Castle on the Hill."

In other Ed news, he's already sold out two shows at Perth Stadium in Australia next year. He sold 55,500 tickets for the first show, scheduled for March 3, but there were only 38,000 tickets available for the newly-added date of March 2.

According to the West Australian, promoters limited the ticket sales because it's a Friday night, and there were concerns there would be too much after-work traffic going to the stadium. Still, those 38,000 tickets were gone in an hour.

