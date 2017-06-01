Top
SEARCH
« True to self & his fans, Bryson Tiller says his manager encouraged early release of sophomore album | Main | Jeff Ament thinks Chris Cornell was the "greatest songwriter to ever come out of Seattle" »
Thursday
Jun012017

Justin Timberlake scores $7 million "discount" on new NYC penthouse

Comments Off

ABC/Adam RoseJust because celebrities have all the money in the world doesn't mean they don't enjoy getting a bargain.  Take Justin Timberlake: he and his wife reportedly got a $7 million discount on a new New York City pad...which means they "only" paid $20 million for it.

According to the New York Post, Justin's new place is a four-bedroom penthouse at 443 Greenwich, in New York's Tribeca district.  When the property went into contract, it was listed at $27.5 million, but according to city property records, the couple actually bought it for $20.18 million.

By the way, that wasn't even close to being the most expensive unit in the building: another one sold for $44 million earlier this year.

According to the real estate site Curbed, JT's new home, which is over 5,300 square feet, features a private terrace that's nearly as big as the living space itself, with an "entertainment  room" that leads out onto the terrace.

Other stars who live in the building reportedly include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

DateThursday, June 1, 2017 at 6:00AM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
in , , ,






ABC News Radio