Justin Timberlake scores $7 million "discount" on new NYC penthouse

ABC/Adam RoseJust because celebrities have all the money in the world doesn't mean they don't enjoy getting a bargain. Take Justin Timberlake: he and his wife reportedly got a $7 million discount on a new New York City pad...which means they "only" paid $20 million for it.

According to the New York Post, Justin's new place is a four-bedroom penthouse at 443 Greenwich, in New York's Tribeca district. When the property went into contract, it was listed at $27.5 million, but according to city property records, the couple actually bought it for $20.18 million.

By the way, that wasn't even close to being the most expensive unit in the building: another one sold for $44 million earlier this year.

According to the real estate site Curbed, JT's new home, which is over 5,300 square feet, features a private terrace that's nearly as big as the living space itself, with an "entertainment room" that leads out onto the terrace.

Other stars who live in the building reportedly include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Jennifer Lawrence.

