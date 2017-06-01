Kelly Clarkson to play Chicago's Soldier Field in July with Blake Shelton

Courtesy of EdelmanKelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will be colleagues on NBC's The Voice in the near future, but fans will be able to get a taste of the two of them together in July, when they both perform at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The occasion is the July 1 opening ceremony for the Department of Defense Warrior Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members and veterans.

In a statement, Kelly says, "I can’t wait to perform this year at the Warrior Games! Any time we can all be a part of something that lifts up and shines a light on all of these heroes that are participating is an amazing moment! We need more of these moments!”

She adds, "These men and women have put their lives on the line for us and have overcome so much in the process of doing that! It will be a tremendous honor to perform for them and their families who have sacrificed so much!”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Tuesday, June 6 via Ticketmaster, though fan club members and Citi cardmembers can purchase them now.

The actual games run from June 30 through July 8 in Chicago, with close to 270 service members and veterans, representing all branches of the military, taking part. Service members and veterans from the U.K. and Australia also will be part of the games, which feature eight sports: archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.

