"American Idol" nationwide auditions scheduled for August & September

ABC/FremantleMedia/19 EntertainmentABC's reboot of American Idol is set to premiere next year, but auditions start this summer.

Thursday, August 17 is when the search for the next crop of contestants will begin. The auditions will be held via East and West American Idol bus tours, which will begin in Orlando, Florida and Portland, Oregon, and make their way across the country. There will also be two "Open Audition" opportunities September 11 in Chicago, IL and September 14 in New Orleans, LA.

If you can't make it to the bus, you can submit a video online at AmericanIdol.com, via Musical.ly, or via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #TheNextIdol. You have to be at least 15 years old to audition.

There is still no specific premiere date for American Idol, and a host hasn't been announced. So far, just one judge -- Katy Perry -- has been confirmed.

Here are the dates and stops for the bus tours:

West Bus

8/17 -- Portland, OR

8/20 -- Oakland, CA

8/23 -- Provo, UT

8/26 -- Denver, CO

8/29 -- Omaha, NE

9/1 -- Tulsa, OK

9/4 -- Shreveport, LA

9/7 -- Muscle Shoals, AL

East Bus

8/17 -- Orlando, FL

8/19 -- Miami, FL

8/22 -- Atlanta, GA

8/25 -- Charleston, SC

8/27 -- Asheville, NC

8/30 -- Louisville, KY

9/3 -- Pittsbugh, PA

9/5 -- Annapolis, MD

9/8 -- Boston, MA

