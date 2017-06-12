Celine Dion says her backwards tuxedo at 1999 Oscars was actually fashion-forward

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCWith her Met Gala debut and puffy-sleeved couture moment at the Billboard Music Awards this year, Celine Dion has been praised for stepping up her fashion game. But her fashion risks weren’t always so well-received. Remember her infamous backward tuxedo at the 1999 Oscars? Celine admits to People magazine now that the ensemble was probably ahead of its time.



“When I wore that look, yes it was at the Oscars, and when I wore that, everyone was wearing dresses, not pants,” she says. “I was the only one with pants in a backward suit from Galliano and if I would do this today it would work. It was avant-garde at the time.”



She says fashion is sometimes about stepping out of your comfort zone. Take for instance, her Versace Met Gala gown with the thigh-high slit.

“The Met is not about being comfortable,” she says. “The Met is about [making] a moment memorable. It was a crazy night, lots of fun, crazy hair, crazy dresses, all of the above. But a first is a first and it was magnificent.”



Celine says the Stephane Rolland dress she wore to sing “My Heart Will Go On” at the Billboard Music Awards was actually very comfortable -- despite its massive puffy shoulders, that she called her "clouds."



“What touched me the most was it was a grandiose dress, with the simplicity of the white and the rest of it is so simple, and the whole crowd was singing with me and it became everybody’s song,” she says.

