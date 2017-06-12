Ginger Spice records George Michael tribute; Elton John would play at tribute concert if "appropriate" 

John Rogers/Getty ImagesWhen George Michael was alive, one of his close pals was Geri Horner, aka Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls. Now, Geri is releasing a tribute to her late friend.

The song, "Angels in Chains," will be out Friday, and all profits will go to one of George's favorite charities, Child Line. The song -- Geri's first international release in 12 years -- was produced by George's longtime producer, and many of the musicians who performed on it also worked with George, some for decades.

In a statement, Geri says, "When I first heard the sad news of [George's] passing, I was nine-months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions. I didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song."

She adds, "...In the process I found how healing making this record had been not only for me but also for everyone involved. This is our way of saying goodbye to our friend and music idol, and I hope George’s fans enjoy this as much as we have making it.”

And in other George Michael news, Elton John's husband, David Furnish, tells the British paper The Daily Mirror that Elton would consider performing at a tribute concert in honor of his friend, if there turns out to be one.

David says, "Obviously, George was one of his closest friends and someone he loved dearly. If there was an appropriate way to celebrate George, then I am sure Elton would want to be involved."

