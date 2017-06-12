John Legend "has a GOT" and just needs an Emmy for EGOT
John Legend's co-production work on the Broadway revival of Jitney helped earn the superstar his very first Tony Sunday night.
He celebrated his win, in part, with a simple tweet: "JITNEY!! #TonyAwards2017."
With that trophy, John's 2015 Best Original Song Oscar for "Glory" and his ten Grammy awards, Legend appears to be on his way to becoming a part of the elusive EGOT club -- those who've won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.
Only 12 people -- including Whoopi Goldberg, who is currently the only black entertainer on the list -- have earned an EGOT.
John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, is, of course, rooting for her hubby to earn an Emmy as well, tweeting last night, "John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT!"
It's possible that John could receive a Emmy nod -- or three -- this year for the now-cancelled series Underground: he co-executive produced it, portrayed 19th-century abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass, and wrote an original song written for the show, titled "In America."
