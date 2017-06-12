Lady Gaga teams with Starbucks for “Cups of Kindness” campaign

Starbucks Lady Gaga wants to add a little kindness to your Starbucks order. The singer and her Born This Way Foundation are teaming up with Starbucks for a new wants to add a little kindness to your Starbucks order. The singer and her Born This Way Foundation are teaming up with Starbucks for a new “Cups of Kindness” campaign to raise money for youth programs that promote kindness and positivity.



“We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect,” Gaga says in a statement. “Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the ‘Cups of Kindness’ collection.”



The “Cups of Kindness” collection features four new iced beverages chosen by Gaga herself. They include the new Matcha Lemonade, and the blackberry-flavored Violet Drink.



For every beverage sold, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to the Born This Way Foundation. The campaign kicks off June 13 and runs through June 19 at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

