Nick Gordon, former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, charged with domestic battery

Sanford Police DepartmentNick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday after allegedly assaulting his current girlfriend.

According to a report from the police department in Sanford, Florida, police responded Saturday to a domestic violence call during which Gordon's girlfriend charged that Gordon had hit and punched her.

According to the arrest report, Laura Leal told police that she and Gordon got into an argument after Gordon became jealous of attention he thought she was paying to a friend of his. Leal claims that Gordon "became upset and violent punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave," the report says.

Gordon was arrested and charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment.

Last September, Gordon was found liable in a wrongful death suit over Bobbi Kristina's death after he failed to appear in court in the suit. He has denied any involvement in the death of the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston but was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina's estate in the wrongful death suit.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home outside Atlanta in January 2015 and died after spending six months in a coma.

