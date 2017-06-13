Top
Audiences tip big as Sara Bareilles leaves "Waitress" behind

Josh LehrerFor the past ten weeks, Sara Bareilles has played the lead in the Broadway musical Waitress, for which she wrote the songs.  Her stint in the show ended on June 11, and she went out with a bang, financially.

Playbill.com reports that last week, when Sara did her final eight performances, Waitress raked in nearly $1.4 million.  That's the highest one-week gross of the musical's entire run, which began last year.  Not only that, but her performance June 10 took in close to $195,000, breaking the show's highest-gross single performance record.

In an Instagram post bidding the show farewell, Sara wrote, "The final show was present and tender and kind and sad and joyful and beautiful. I cried a lot and when I wasn't actually crying I was busy fighting back tears. Thank you @waitressmusical for bringing me into the fold with open arms and hearts."

Betsy Wolfe takes over the lead role in Waitress Wednesday night.  A national tour of the show stars October 17 in Cleveland, OH.

