Audiences tip big as Sara Bareilles leaves "Waitress" behind

Playbill.com reports that last week, when Sara did her final eight performances, Waitress raked in nearly $1.4 million. That's the highest one-week gross of the musical's entire run, which began last year. Not only that, but her performance June 10 took in close to $195,000, breaking the show's highest-gross single performance record.

In an Instagram post bidding the show farewell, Sara wrote, "The final show was present and tender and kind and sad and joyful and beautiful. I cried a lot and when I wasn't actually crying I was busy fighting back tears. Thank you @waitressmusical for bringing me into the fold with open arms and hearts."

Betsy Wolfe takes over the lead role in Waitress Wednesday night. A national tour of the show stars October 17 in Cleveland, OH.

