Ed Sheeran invites Britons to a "Great Get Together" this weekend 

Greg WilliamsWhat unites all British people? According to Ed Sheeran, it's one of the country's iconic culinary specialties.

Ed appears in a video promoting a series of U.K.-wide events this weekend called The Great Get Together. Some 100,000 different gatherings will take place between June 16 and June 18 to encourage the U.K. to celebrate unity. Asked to answer the question, "So, what does unite us as a country?" Ed at first responds, "Fish and chips."

Later, he gets serious, noting, "The things that unite us as a country are the things that are meant to tear us apart, but they actually make us stronger."

Other in the video include actors Dame Helen Mirren, Stephen Fry, Bill Nighy and tennis star Andy Murray.

The Great Get Together was inspired by British politician Jo Cox, who was murdered on the street a year ago. In a speech to parliament, Cox said, "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us." In the wake of the recent series of terrorist attacks in the U.K., the need for unity, many believe, is stronger than ever.

What unites us is more powerful than what divides us #moreincommon pic.twitter.com/mkI4oMuLzI — Great Get Together (@great_together) June 13, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.