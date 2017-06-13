Gavin DeGraw gets RAW for new tour 

Dubbed the RAW TOUR, the trek will feature Gavin performing, not with a full band, but as part of a trio. The trek will feature deep cuts from Gavin's catalog, as well as his hits. It kicks off August 16 in Cleveland, and wraps up October 7 in Santa Cruz, CA.

Tickets for the tour, which finds Gavin sharing the stage with his pals NEEDTOBREATHE on select dates, go on sale Friday.

Gavin performs on The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 15, Conan on June 15, NBC's Today show June 19 and Fox and Friends June 23.

Here are Gavin's RAW TOUR dates:

8/16 -- Cleveland, OH, Playhouse Square Center- Ohio Theatre

8/17 -- Munhall, PA, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

8/19 -- Westbury, NY, The Westbury Theater

8/20 -- Burlington, VT, Higher Ground

8/22 -- Portland, ME, Aura

8/23 -- Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall

8/25 -- Woodstock, NY, Levon Helm Studios

8/26 -- Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

8/27 -- Hartford, CT, Infinity Hall – Hartford

8/29 -- Lima, OH, Veteran’s Memorial Civic

8/30 -- Lancaster, PA, Clipper Magazine Stadium

8/31 -- Wabash, IN, Honeywell Center

9/1 -- Battle Creek, MI, Firekeepers Casino - Event Center

9/5 -- Columbia, MO, The Blue Note

9/6 -- Bloomington, IL, The Castle Theater

9/10 -- Fargo, ND, Fargo Theatre

9/13 -- Sioux Falls, SD, The District

9/14 -- Madison, WI, Barrymore Theatre

9/16 -- Memphis, TN, Mudd Island Amphitheatre*

9/17 -- Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*

9/20 -- Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

9/21 -- Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino*

9/22 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Zoo Amphitheatre*

9/23 -- The Woodlands, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

9/24 -- New Braunfels, TX, Whitewater Amphitheatre*

9/26 -- Kansas City, MO, Madrid Theatre & Café

9/27 -- Wichita, KS, Orpheum PAC

9/30 -- Flagstaff, AZ, Orpheum Theater

10/3 -- Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up Tavern

10/4 -- San Luis Obispo, CA, Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

10/7 -- Santa Cruz, CA, Rio Theatre

*= with NEEDTOBREATHE

