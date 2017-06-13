In response to Katy Perry's ranking, Diplo jokes, "I don't even remember having sex" 

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCAs part of her World Wide Witness YouTube extravaganza, Katy Perry and Late Late Show host James Corden ranked the bedroom skills of three of Katy's past lovers. Now, one of them has reacted to his poor showing.

When Corden asked Katy to rank John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo, she protested that they were "all amazing lovers, and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!" Finally, though, she agreed with Corden's ranking of Mayer as #1, Bloom as #2 and Diplo as #3. When one website tweeted out the ranking, Diplo quipped, "I don't even remember having sex."

He then posted a photo of himself climbing on top of the lighting rig at an outdoor concert, along with the caption, "I won the bronze metal [sic] in sex Olympics."

In case you're not familiar, Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is the songwriter, producer and deejay who briefly dated Katy in 2014. With his band Major Lazer, he scored a global hit with the song "Cold Water." With his other group Jack Ü, he scored huge hit with the song "Where Are Ü Now." Both songs feature lead vocals by Justin Bieber.

