Katy Perry changes song lyrics to reflect new attitude toward Taylor Swift 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty ImagesAfter releasing the diss track "Swish Swish," written partly in response to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" diss of her, Katy Perry has now decided to adopt a more conciliatory tone.

At a live-streamed fan concert Monday which was part of her World Wide Witness YouTube extravaganza, Katy changed one of the lines of "Swish Swish," turning it from an attack to an olive branch.

In the original song, Katy sings, "Don't need opinions/From a shellfish or a sheep/Don't you come for me/No, not today." During the concert, she changed "Don't you come for me/No, not today" to "God bless you baby girl on your journey."

That echoes was she recently said on NBC's Today show when asked about her feud with Taylor. "All I need to say to her is I love her, and God bless her on her journey," Katy said. "And that's it."

So far, Taylor hasn't commented on any of this, unless you consider her releasing her catalog on streaming services the day Katy's album Witness came out to be a comment of some sort. Asked if that bothered her, Katy told Today, "I don't know. I can only do me."

