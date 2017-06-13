New Justin Timberlake movie "wheels" into theaters December 1 

Variety reports that Wonder Wheel, Allen's new movie, will arrive in theaters December 1, just in time to be eligible for Academy Award consideration. The movie, which will start off in limited release, is set in Coney Island, New York during the 1950s, and Justin plays Mickey Rubin, a lifeguard.

The movie gets its name from the real-life Ferris wheel at Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park in Coney Island. The Wonder Wheel, which has been around since 1920, was designated an official New York City Landmark in 1989.

In addition to Justin, the movie also stars Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi and Juno Temple, and features "larger-than-life characters, lovers, infidelity, and gangsters.”

Justin's last movie was Trolls, the animated movie with a soundtrack that produced the Oscar-nominated #1 smash, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" The sequel to that movie is due in 2020.

Justin's last live-action film appearance was the 2016 Lonely Island comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

