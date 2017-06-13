Sheryl Crow to co-headline Farm Aid, announces additional tour dates, new video

Mark SeligerYou now have a few more opportunities to see Sheryl Crow this summer and fall.

The singer has just announced a handful of new tour dates, in addition to her already-booked dates this July and September as part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival. One of the new dates is a co-headlining appearance at this year's Farm Aid benefit show, alongside Willie, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Jack Johnson and Neil Young.

Farm Aid 2017 will take place September 16 in Burgettstown, PA. Tickets go on sale June 23.

Another new show, June 26 in New York City, will be a taping for the PBS series Front and Center; tickets for that go on sale June 14 at 10 a.m. You can get a preview of Sheryl's tour when she performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon June 27.

Meanwhile, the singer's released a new video for "Halfway There," the first single from her new album, Be Myself. In a statement, she says the message of the song is, "Even though you may drive a big Chevy truck and I drive my hybrid, or you may wear designer clothes and I wear ripped jeans, that doesn't mean we don't want the same things in life and the same things for our kids...we need to agree to disagree and just try and meet halfway there."

Here are all of Sheryl's headlining and festival appearances, not counting the Outlaw Festival Tour:

6/20 -- Sprint Pavilion, Charlottesville, VA

6/21 -- Wolf Trap - Filene Center, Vienna, VA

6/23 -- Funhouse Fest, Williamsburg, VA

6/24 -- North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh, NC

6/25 -- Chastain Park Amphitheater, Atlanta, GA

6/26 -- Iridium, New York, NY, Front and Center

6/28 -- Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

6/29 -- Rochester Internat'l Jazz Fest, Rochester, NY

7/3 -- Golden Nugget, Lake Charles, LA

7/4 -- Willie Nelson's 4th of 7 Picnic, Austin, TX

7/7 -- Ravinia Festival, Highland Park, IL

7/11 -- The Palladium, Carmel, IN

7/12 -- Meijer Gardens, Grand Rapids, MI

7/14 -- Chautauqua Institution Amph., Chautauqua, NY

7/15 -- Casino Rama Resort, Rama, ON

9/13 -- Red Butte Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

9/16 -- Farm Aid @ Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown, PA

10/3 -- The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

10/21 -- The Bren Center @ UC Irvine, Irvine, CA

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.