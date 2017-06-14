Sheryl Crow promises her tour will feature "songs you know, the way you wanna hear them"

Sheryl Crow just announced some additional tour dates, including a headlining appearance at Farm Aid, and will hit the road later this month. Sheryl's promoting her new album Be Myself, and is excited about playing her new music, but she says fans shouldn't worry that she won't play their favorites as well.

"We're pretty conscious about making sure that people, when they come...they get to hear songs they know the way they wanna hear them," she tells ABC Radio. "Which is basically like they were on the radio."

That means Sheryl doesn't plan to perform a reggae version of "Soak Up the Sun" or a dance remix of "All I Wanna Do" -- she'll play the hits in their original form, so everyone can recognize them and sing along. But she says she'll throw in new stuff as well.

"We've done a couple of gigs, strangely, that were, like, two-and-a-half-hours long and it felt like they were an hour," she laughs. "We mixed in new stuff and old stuff -- and we're just gonna keep mixing it up, but making sure that people leave satisfied."

Sheryl's tour begins June 20 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

