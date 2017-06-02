Cyndi Lauper to be honored for LGBT activism at Logo Trailblazer Honors

Gavin BondCyndi Lauper has been a trailblazer for the LGBT community for years, and now Logo will be honoring her for it.

The singer will be recognized at the 2017 Logo Trailblazer Honors for her activism for the community and her work with her True Colors Fund, which benefits homeless LGBT youth.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized as a trailblazer by Logo," Cyndi says in a statement. "I am friend and family to the LGBTQ community and it has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to stand arm-in-arm with the people I love and care about as we push towards equality."

Past honorees include Harvey Fierstein, the Obama Administration and the cast of Orange Is the New Black. More honorees and attendees will be announced soon.

The fourth annual Logo Trailblazer Honors will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, one of the first religious institutions in New York City to support the causes of the LGBT community. The one-hour special airs Friday, June 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Logo.

