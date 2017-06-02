Man, it's a hot one: St. Louis musicians to play "Smooth" 10x in a row at concert tonight 

Kevin Mazur/WireImageThis is real, so don't forget about it: a group of musicians in St. Louis are planning a concert tonight during which they'll perform "Smooth," the Grammy-winning #1 hit by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, 10 times in a row and then leave the stage.

According to the Riverfront Times, the idea for the show comes from bass player Matt Basler, who thought it would be a funny idea. He was shocked when five other musicians, all members of established St. Louis bands, agreed to join him for the show, which will take place at a club called the Off Broadway. Smoothies will be sold at the show, and everyone who buys a ticket will get a T-shirt with the lyrics from "Smooth" printed on it.

"I said, 'You know what would be funny is if someone played "Smooth" ten times in a row,'" he tells the paper. "And then instead of going, 'Oh yeah, that would be funny. Oh well' -- I did it. I made it a reality."

The ad hoc band doesn't plan to re-arrange the song in any way -- they're just going to perform "Smooth" 10 times in a row and say goodnight. Basler figures the third time will be the funniest.

"One is like, 'OK, let's see, what?' And then you do it again and it's like, 'Well, they're just doing it...' Three is the one where people go, 'Whoa. They're really — they're really gonna do this.'"

As for who's attending this show, Basler says of all the concerts he's ever set up, this one's Facebook page has earned the most "Going" responses.

By the way, if you think Basler is doing this because he loves the song, think again. Asked if he enjoys "Smooth," he says, "That's a good question. I don't know."

