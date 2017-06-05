Elton John pays tribute to Manchester & London terrorism victims: "We live in really strange times" 

Tony Woolliscroft/WireImageElton John has paid tribute to the victims of terror attacks in Manchester and London.

According to The Derby [DAHR-bee] Telegraph, during a concert in Derby, England Sunday night, Elton dedicated his hit "I Want Love" to those who were killed, saying, "It would be remiss of me to not mention these events. It was a tragic and awful thing to happen. We live in really strange times. A song can be remembered forever but it cannot replace a loved one."

While he performed, a graphic reading "We Heart MCR LDN" -- "We love Manchester London" -- was displayed in the background. Elton also dedicated "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" to his late friend, George Michael, who died last Christmas Day. Elton and George, of course, topped the Billboard Hot 100 in February, 1992 with their live duet of the song.

Saturday night, the Rocket Man performed in Twickenham, England, marking his return to the stage six weeks after he became violently ill from a "harmful and unusual bacterial infection" following a South American tour.

According to the Times of London, Elton said, "It’s nice to be back at the piano. At one point it was touch-and-go whether I’d ever be here.”

