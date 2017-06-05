Madonna praises Ariana Grande for "not bowing down to F.E.A.R"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BulgariMadonna didn't take part in the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday night, which raised money for victims of the bombings in that city last month, but she's willing to donate some cash to the cause.

Madonna posted a photo of herself with Ariana Grande, who was performing at the Manchester Arena right before the bombing. Ariana and her manager organized Sunday's all-star show, which included Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and many other big names, and raised close to $3.5 million.

"Congratulation[s] to my brave and beautiful friend Ariana for organizing the benefit concert in Manchester last night!" Madonna captioned the photo. "Gathering so many great artists and bringing everyone together in the spirit of and Peace and not bowing down to F.E.A.R. Im so Proud of you!"

She added, "I would like to make a donation along with my manager Guy Oseary and encourage others to do the same!!"

Madonna also provided a link to the British Red Cross' We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which continues to raise money for the victims and their families.

The Queen of Pop is no stranger to all-star charity concerts, as she performed at one of the biggest ever: 1985's Live Aid, which raised money for victims of a famine in Ethiopia. 1.9 billion people tuned in to watch it.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.