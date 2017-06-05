Vanessa Williams back on TV tonight in VH1's "Daytime Divas"

Courtesy of 1st Choice Photo/Rod SpicerSinger and actress Vanessa Williams, who's graced the small screen in such series as Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives and The Good Wife, returns to TV tonight in the new VH1 series, Daytime Divas.

The actress and singer stars as Maxine Robinson, creator and lead host of the fictional daytime television show The Lunch Hour.

The drama, which is based on the book Satan's Sister by former The View co-host and lawyer Star Jones, is based in part on Jones' experiences.

"She said that all of it, whether it either happened on the show, or it was a case that she prosecuted or was a part of, or it was an interview that she did -- these were all based on actual stories," Vanessa tells ABC Radio about the new show. "So it was pretty remarkable."

Vanessa also says that guest appearances will be a part of the draw of Daytime Divas, and one of them is legendary singer Patti LaBelle.

"Patti's hilarious. She plays the mother of one of the cast members on the show," Williams explains.

"And not only did she nail it and was funny, but then she scooted right off to do a concert the next day," says the "Save the Best for Last" singer."

"She's one of those women that I model my career after, because she's still going strong, still sounds fantastic, and never stops."

Vanessa tells ABC Radio that she's more than ready for this labor of love to finally hit the small screen.

"I'm excited to have it come on air," she says. "Hopefully people will connect and know the drama that they're about to jump into."

Daytime Divas premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Only one diva will come out on top. 👑 #DaytimeDivas, premieres Monday, June 5 at 10/9c on @VH1. Watch the extended trailer on our Facebook. pic.twitter.com/gGdeo8IACP — Daytime Divas (@DaytimeDivas) May 22, 2017

