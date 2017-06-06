What did Taylor Swift do during her "low-key" Nashville getaway?

ABC/ Lou RoccoTaylor Swift was photographed over the weekend in her adopted hometown of Nashville, sipping coffee on a balcony with her current boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. Now, E! Online claims to have the lowdown on what else the loved-up couple did during their getaway.

A source tells E! that Taylor and Joe, along with close friends and family, had a small dinner party at Taylor's mom Andrea's house on Sunday night.

"Food was served and everyone hung out together for several hours," dished the source. "Taylor and Joe headed back to her place later in the evening."

The couple also ordered takeout food and had friends over to hang out, reports E!

Another source explains, "Taylor wants to keep this relationship private and has been taking measures to keep things low-key and under-the-radar."

Joe is the star of the 2016 Ang Lee movie Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, which also starred Steve Martin, Chris Tucker, Kristen Stewart and Vin Diesel.

Taylor is reportedly hard at work on a new album which will be out late this year.

