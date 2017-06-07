Cyndi Lauper writing music for Broadway adaptation of '80s movie "Working Girl"

Gavin BondBroadway has been good to Cyndi Lauper. After winning a Tony in 2013 for Best Original Score for her work on Kinky Boots, Cyndi is now working on the music for a Broadway adaptation of the 1988 Melanie Griffith movie Working Girl.



"I'm really excited for so many reasons to start composing the score for Working Girl," Cyndi said in a statement. "I love the film, and its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ‘80s is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay!"



The book for the adaptation will be written by New Girl writer Kim Rosenstock. The movie, directed by Mike Nichols, featured Griffith as a secretary fighting for respect in a male-dominated Wall Street firm.

In the meantime, as previously reported, Cyndi will be touring this summer with Rod Stewart in a joint trek that begins July 6 in Hollywood, Florida and runs through August 12 in Houston. Maybe after that Cyndi will have time to get to work on her new musical. No word yet on the timeline for Working Girl.

