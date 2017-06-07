Did Janet Jackson already lose 50 pounds of baby weight? 

Francois Nel/Getty ImagesJanet Jackson is reportedly taking "control" of her baby weight.

A source close to the Jackson family tells Entertainment Tonight, that the 51-year-old mother has already lost 50 pounds since giving birth to her son Eissa in January, in preparation for her upcoming State of the World Tour.

"Her pregnancy and having a healthy baby were her top priority, so when she canceled her last tour, she knew that she would be making it up to all of her fans once she got on the road again," the source said, adding that the new mom has been "training, dieting and eating clean," to achieve her results.

Janet announced in May that she was heading back out on tour beginning September 7, and also acknowledged her split with husband Wissam Al Mana, saying, "we're in court now."

Janet put her Unbreakable tour on hold last year when she became pregnant.

